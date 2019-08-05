MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.93. MER Telemanagement Solutions shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 1,573 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.05.

MER Telemanagement Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSL)

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), and CA and enterprise mobility management worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

