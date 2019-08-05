Merck & Co., Inc.’s (MRK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Mizuho in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $97.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s current price.

MRK has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $83.76. 1,511,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,299,038. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.97 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The company has a market cap of $215.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,198,108.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,868,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,877 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,497,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,154,000 after acquiring an additional 951,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $2,166,688,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

