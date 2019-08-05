Mercury 1-Day Volume Tops $73,574.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 5th. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $73,574.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Tidex. Over the last week, Mercury has traded down 79.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00238811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.42 or 0.01358351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00021239 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00102547 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

