Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Meta Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $31.61. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.81.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William David Tull sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $195,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,668 shares of company stock worth $7,522,986. 7.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 146,463 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

