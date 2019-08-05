Metadium (META) Price Tops $0.0142 on Top Exchanges

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Metadium has a market capitalization of $17.72 million and approximately $828,760.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Metadium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin and Coinsuper.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metadium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00236776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.85 or 0.01302285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021082 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00102309 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium.

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bytex, Coinsuper, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.