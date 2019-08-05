Middleton & Co Inc MA Buys 1,200 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,630 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,053.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 147,191 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 134,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,709,381 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $165,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,734,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $792,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515,682 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,640 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 41,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,011,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $352,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,882 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX opened at $51.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.34.

In related news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.