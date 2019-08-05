Middleton & Co Inc MA Decreases Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,852 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 72,576 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 5,985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 144,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 130,158 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $80.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $79.45 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.