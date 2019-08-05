Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $11.10 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,670 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.7% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 227,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,521,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 46,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $284.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stephens upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.70.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total value of $3,999,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,724. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $282.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $313.11. The company has a market cap of $142.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

