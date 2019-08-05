Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Stryker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 64,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.1% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Stryker by 99.2% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $871,188.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,398 shares of company stock worth $3,840,599. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $209.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.