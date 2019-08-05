Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $422,000 Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Lourd Capital LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 7,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

MCD stock opened at $212.35 on Monday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $154.29 and a one year high of $218.96. The stock has a market cap of $163.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.28.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.99%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

