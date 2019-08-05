Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $6.53 Million Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Equinix by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Equinix by 2,455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. RMR Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX stock opened at $517.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.10. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $335.29 and a 1-year high of $533.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $2.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. ValuEngine lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura raised their target price on Equinix from $505.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $556.00 target price on Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.21.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total value of $97,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.87, for a total value of $613,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,462.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,784. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

