Middleton & Co Inc MA Reduces Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 237,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after buying an additional 140,403 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 41,076 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 31,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $36.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $34.46 and a 52 week high of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

