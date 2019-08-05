Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $29.63 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.48) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Milestone Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 71 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.19. 89 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.08. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

