Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $25.80 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $25,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $98.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $103.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.48.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

