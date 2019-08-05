Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 82,800 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,995 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 82,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $47.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.83. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

