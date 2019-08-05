Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 68,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Nike were worth $54,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after buying an additional 4,908,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,065,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,263,116,000 after buying an additional 796,906 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,357,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $471,331,000 after buying an additional 1,047,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nike by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,507,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $260,074,000 after buying an additional 69,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,282,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,583,000 after buying an additional 950,574 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $81.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Macquarie set a $89.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Pivotal Research set a $101.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Nike in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 3,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $281,061.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,637 shares of company stock valued at $7,388,637 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

