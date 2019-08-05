MNPCoin Price Reaches $0.0962 (MNP)

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. MNPCoin has a market cap of $210,783.00 and approximately $836.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MNPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0962 or 0.00000817 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. In the last seven days, MNPCoin has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MNPCoin

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. The official website for MNPCoin is mnpcoin.pro. MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin.

MNPCoin Coin Trading

MNPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MNPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MNPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

