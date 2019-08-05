Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Brewing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut Molson Coors Brewing from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.91.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

TAP traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Molson Coors Brewing has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $69.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.25.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

In other news, CEO Mark Hunter sold 11,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $677,897.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,584.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 40,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3.6% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 10.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.