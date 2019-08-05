MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Tops $0.0102

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittylicious and Bittrex. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.69 million and $554.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006917 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 165,633,528 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Bittylicious, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

