Monetha Price Reaches $0.0133 on Exchanges (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $255,315.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha token can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Binance, HitBTC and CoinExchange. In the last week, Monetha has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monetha alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00236694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.97 or 0.01301412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021015 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00102065 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,543,900 tokens. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io.

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Binance, Tidex, Mercatox, Kucoin, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.