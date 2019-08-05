Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.67.

MOG.A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered Moog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Moog in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Moog from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of MOG.A stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.47. 1,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,982. Moog has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Moog had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Moog will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Moog’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

