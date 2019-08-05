Morgan Stanley Boosts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $177.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $177.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $164.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Shares of PH stock traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.46. 27,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.51. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $140.82 and a 52-week high of $193.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $52,671.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

