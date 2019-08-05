Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 11,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.27. The stock had a trading volume of 662,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,539,254. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.01.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 30.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

