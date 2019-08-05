Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE:MRG.UN opened at C$20.41 on Thursday. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.65 and a 52-week high of C$20.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.