Morphic Holding’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic’s (NASDAQ:MORF) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, August 6th. Morphic had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 27th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on MORF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morphic in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Morphic in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Morphic in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Morphic in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Morphic stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. Morphic has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega acquired 133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 833,333 shares of company stock valued at $12,499,995.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

