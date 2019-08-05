Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Motorola Solutions to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.16.

NYSE:MSI traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.28. 36,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,083. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.00. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $108.25 and a 52 week high of $173.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 98.93% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

In related news, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 49,554 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $7,773,040.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 21,600 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $3,173,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,714 shares of company stock worth $38,082,321. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 889.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,456,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $282,258,000 after acquiring an additional 269,031 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 500,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,587,000 after acquiring an additional 228,527 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,067,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,906,000 after acquiring an additional 179,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,401,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,858,000 after acquiring an additional 177,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

