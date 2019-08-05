Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.8% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 313.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,851,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,043,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $797,038,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 380.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,252,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,748 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4,702.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,518,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,196,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,639 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

BMY stock opened at $45.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

