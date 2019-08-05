Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,600 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 87.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 74.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 61,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 268,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 12,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 77.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $89.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $343,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,980,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,047,045.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,283 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.58.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

