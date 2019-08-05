MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

MRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MRC Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. 13,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,942. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. MRC Global had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other MRC Global news, EVP Daniel J. Churay sold 25,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $432,643.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,289.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Churay sold 54,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $916,881.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,096.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp increased its position in MRC Global by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in MRC Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 45,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.