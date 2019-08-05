MRI Interventions (MRIC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MRI Interventions (OTCMKTS:MRIC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

MRIC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.95. 4,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,420. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.63. MRI Interventions has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

About MRI Interventions

MRI Interventions, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

