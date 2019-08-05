MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $875-895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $864.85 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MTS Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MTS Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MTS Systems and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MTS Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:MTSC traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.09. The company had a trading volume of 197,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. MTS Systems has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.74.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. MTS Systems had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $233.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MTS Systems will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Graves bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $54,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

