Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.96 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,379. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $63,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,892 shares in the company, valued at $505,118.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $91,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MWA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

