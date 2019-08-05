MyBit Reaches Market Cap of $223,391.00 (MYB)

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. MyBit has a market cap of $223,391.00 and $1,536.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MyBit has traded up 51% against the dollar. One MyBit token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MyBit

MyBit was first traded on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,906,948 tokens. The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp. MyBit’s official website is mybit.io.

Buying and Selling MyBit

MyBit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyBit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyBit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

