Mycelx Technologies (LON:MYX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $80.63

Mycelx Technologies Corp (LON:MYX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 80.63 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.06), with a volume of 371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.50 ($1.06).

The stock has a market cap of $15.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 100.01.

Mycelx Technologies Company Profile (LON:MYX)

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides novel water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

