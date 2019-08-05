Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

NYSE MYOV traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $6.80. 16,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,092. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $618.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank Karbe purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $72,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Andrew Lo purchased 2,424,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,996.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,765,599 shares in the company, valued at $336,316,191.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,437,242 shares of company stock valued at $20,117,597. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,350,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $20,104,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $12,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 3,012.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 357,454 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the period. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

