Nano (NANO) Achieves Market Cap of $154.05 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, Nano has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $154.05 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00009776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Bit-Z, Mercatox and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,815.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.82 or 0.01977342 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.01 or 0.02951124 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.06 or 0.00837593 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00782639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00053319 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.74 or 0.00572759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00151851 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, RightBTC, Coindeal, Gate.io, Koinex, Mercatox, Bit-Z, CoinFalcon, Kucoin, HitBTC, Binance, Bitinka, CoinEx and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

