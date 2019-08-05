NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NAOV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698. NanoVibronix has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). NanoVibronix had a negative net margin of 1,894.67% and a negative return on equity of 674.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NanoVibronix will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NanoVibronix stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 7.95% of NanoVibronix worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

