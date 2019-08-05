National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 33.32%. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. National CineMedia updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

National CineMedia stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.92. 295,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.74. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

NCMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.