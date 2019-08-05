National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NGHC. B. Riley upped their target price on National General from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded National General from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Compass Point set a $36.00 target price on National General and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NGHC traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,140. National General has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.68.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. National General had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National General will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from National General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. National General’s payout ratio is 7.66%.

In related news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $117,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,846 shares of company stock worth $370,130. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in National General by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in National General by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in National General during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of National General by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

