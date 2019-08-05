Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NRP stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $27.56. 1,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,381. The stock has a market cap of $339.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -0.01. Natural Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $44.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $67.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.30 million. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 28.75%. Analysts forecast that Natural Resource Partners will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at $211,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth $915,000. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

