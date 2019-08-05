Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 40.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Paychex by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $272,650.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,984.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $488,113.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,581 shares of company stock valued at $8,054,107 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

PAYX traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.91. 48,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,822. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.19. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

