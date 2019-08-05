Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $382.00 to $358.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Nomura lowered their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.47.

NFLX stock traded down $10.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $307.88. 360,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,541,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $386.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 51,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $19,352,245.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,352,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 357 shares in the company, valued at $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,862 shares of company stock worth $56,966,404 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

