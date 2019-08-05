Nemaska Lithium (TSE:NMX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nemaska Lithium Inc (TSE:NMX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.28. Nemaska Lithium shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 531,800 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NMX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nemaska Lithium from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Nemaska Lithium from C$0.70 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Nemaska Lithium from C$0.55 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $237.32 million and a P/E ratio of -6.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.93.

Nemaska Lithium (TSE:NMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Nemaska Lithium Inc will post -0.039322 EPS for the current year.

Nemaska Lithium Company Profile (TSE:NMX)

Nemaska Lithium Inc operates as a developing chemical company in Canada. The company focuses on integrating activities from spodumene mining to the commercialization of lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. It owns 100% interests in the Whabouchi property that consists of 33 claims covering an area of 1,716 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay area of Quebec province.

