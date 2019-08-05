Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NTGN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Neon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Neon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on Neon Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Get Neon Therapeutics alerts:

NTGN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,996. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $75.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.63. Neon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGN. FMR LLC raised its position in Neon Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,079,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Neon Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Neon Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Neon Therapeutics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Neon Therapeutics by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 36,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.