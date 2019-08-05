NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of NetApp to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of NetApp to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of NetApp to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.90.

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 142,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.30. NetApp has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). NetApp had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $1,817,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,322.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 23,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,454,238.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $996,875.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,092 shares of company stock worth $9,676,120 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 31.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,249 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.8% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.6% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth $1,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

