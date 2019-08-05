Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 36,563.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 786,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,643,000 after acquiring an additional 784,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,167,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,330,112,000 after acquiring an additional 605,419 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 127.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,365,000 after acquiring an additional 429,775 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Netflix by 11.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,257,549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,161,512,000 after acquiring an additional 339,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $110,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $13.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $305.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,243,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.23 and a 1-year high of $386.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 51,898 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total value of $19,352,245.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,898 shares in the company, valued at $19,352,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,862 shares of company stock valued at $56,966,404 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $480.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.47.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

