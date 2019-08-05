Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 206.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,914 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 36,563.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 786,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $78,643,000 after purchasing an additional 784,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,167,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,330,112,000 after purchasing an additional 605,419 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,365,000 after purchasing an additional 429,775 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,257,549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,161,512,000 after purchasing an additional 339,899 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $110,942,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $13.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $305.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,243,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.50. The firm has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $386.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $480.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Netflix to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.47.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,414 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total value of $20,030,596.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,414 shares in the company, valued at $20,030,596.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,862 shares of company stock worth $56,966,404. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

