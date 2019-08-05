Neumann Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,835 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Neumann Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8,952.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 132,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,959,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,190. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $87.16 and a one year high of $113.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.77.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.