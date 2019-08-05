Neumann Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,147,000 after purchasing an additional 489,501 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 42.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,496,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,966,000 after buying an additional 1,942,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,166,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,346,000 after buying an additional 191,442 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,130,000 after buying an additional 752,831 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,215,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,879,000 after buying an additional 52,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.33. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $61.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $59.40 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.41.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $94,297.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $38,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,046 shares of company stock worth $9,530,682 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

