Neumann Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.7% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 20,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.41 on Monday, hitting $74.68. 388,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,143. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $90.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.75.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

